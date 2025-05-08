Piper Sandler Cuts Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $26.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.34.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $16.57 on Monday. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $29.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 3.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.17.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $326.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $25,591.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,482,479.04. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,234,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,194,000 after acquiring an additional 356,317 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,951,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,968,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,133,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,381,000 after purchasing an additional 144,616 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,654,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.