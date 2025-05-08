Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AEE. Evercore ISI raised Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $99.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. Ameren has a 1 year low of $69.39 and a 1 year high of $104.10.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.97%.

In related news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total transaction of $557,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,781.28. The trade was a 11.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 4,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $492,275.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,966,471.94. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,712. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 29.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

