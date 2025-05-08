TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Price Target Raised to C$172.00

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$150.00 to C$172.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares raised TerraVest Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$134.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$132.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$141.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$158.80.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from TerraVest Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. TerraVest Industries’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.
TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.
