Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $67.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Monster Beverage traded as high as $61.29 and last traded at $60.91, with a volume of 4609201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.05.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.89.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 47,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $2,585,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,054.86. The trade was a 68.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 12,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 296,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,178,107. This trade represents a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 208,316 shares of company stock valued at $11,484,440 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.86.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

