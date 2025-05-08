Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report report published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SES. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$15.25 to C$15.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.97.

TSE:SES opened at C$13.05 on Monday. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$11.08 and a 52 week high of C$17.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24. The company has a market cap of C$3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41.

Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. provides fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates in two segments: Midstream Infrastructure and Environmental & Fluid Management. Midstream Infrastructure owns and operates a network of facilities throughout western Canada, North Dakota, and Oklahoma.

