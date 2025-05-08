Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Raised to C$2,700.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Cormark from C$2,250.00 to C$2,700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$2,600.00 price target on shares of Fairfax Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,500.00 to C$2,700.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,600.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2,446.43.

TSE:FFH opened at C$2,231.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2,043.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1,982.71. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of C$1,425.00 and a 1 year high of C$2,233.32.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director Jonathan Godown sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,989.23, for a total value of C$99,461.43. Also, Director Brian Johnston Porter acquired 100 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2,104.88 per share, with a total value of C$210,488.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,792 shares of company stock valued at $13,498,692. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

