Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$17.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AP.UN. CIBC decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Desjardins lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$16.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.53.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AP.UN

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Shares of TSE:AP.UN opened at C$14.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.45. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$13.44 and a 1-year high of C$20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.26.

(Get Free Report)

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.