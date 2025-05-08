Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$17.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AP.UN. CIBC decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Desjardins lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$16.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.53.
Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.
