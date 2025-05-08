ATB Capital Cuts PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Price Target to C$11.50

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by ATB Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PHX Energy Services Stock Up 3.6 %

PHX Energy Services stock opened at C$7.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$356.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.00. PHX Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$6.64 and a 1-year high of C$10.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

PHX Energy Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.24%. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp is a Canadian service provider company. It is principally engaged in providing horizontal and directional drilling services, as well as web-based remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services, to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, United States, Albania, and Russia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.