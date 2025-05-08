Koppers (KOP) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 9th. Analysts expect Koppers to post earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter. Koppers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.750 EPS.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.55%. On average, analysts expect Koppers to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Koppers Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.44. Koppers has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $45.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Koppers Increases Dividend

Koppers announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

