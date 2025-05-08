PAR Technology (PAR) to Release Earnings on Friday

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 9th. Analysts expect PAR Technology to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $105.16 million for the quarter.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $105.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PAR Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $61.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -244.67 and a beta of 1.76. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $37.74 and a twelve month high of $82.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.03.

PAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

