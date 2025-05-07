Eagle Capital Management LLC Has $8.22 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Eagle Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,008 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Visa by 377.3% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $393.00 target price (up previously from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.38.
In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total transaction of $815,313.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,094.56. This represents a 34.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,931. The trade was a 94.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,208 shares of company stock valued at $48,905,978. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
V opened at $348.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $337.42 and its 200 day moving average is $325.63. The stock has a market cap of $647.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $366.54.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
