Best Space Stocks To Follow Today – May 4th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Take-Two Interactive Software, Eaton, and Atlassian are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are publicly traded shares of companies whose core businesses involve space activities—ranging from satellite manufacturers and launch?vehicle providers to space?based telecom operators and emerging space?tourism ventures. By investing in space stocks, shareholders gain exposure to the commercial space sector’s growth potential, including satellite communications, earth?observation services, deep?space exploration hardware, and related ground?system technologies. Such equities can be found in both established aerospace giants and newer “NewSpace” startups. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,689,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,193,426. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.41.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded up $9.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $540.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,932,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,731. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $483.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $399.26 and a twelve month high of $542.07.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $15.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,966,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,542. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $238.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

NYSE ETN traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $299.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,931,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,192. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.62. The stock has a market cap of $117.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99.

Atlassian (TEAM)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

TEAM stock traded down $20.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.48. 8,180,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,876. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.58 and a beta of 1.06. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $326.00.

