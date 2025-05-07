Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Raised by Dunhill Financial LLC

Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.6% of Dunhill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $481.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $468.61 and a 200-day moving average of $499.45.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

