The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Dunhill Financial LLC

Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in Walt Disney by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $92.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $118.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Prescient Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

