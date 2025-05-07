DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Increases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 926.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,256,211 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,841,521 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 1.4% of DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,422,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 888 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $903,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 375,723 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $125,615,000 after buying an additional 22,867 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,899 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $35,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $931,430.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,146 shares in the company, valued at $35,614,048.68. This trade represents a 2.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $141,050.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,936.08. The trade was a 7.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,907,361. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $273.65 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.43.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.10%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

