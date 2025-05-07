100,000 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd

Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,000. Chevron makes up approximately 10.5% of Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $135.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.95 and its 200-day moving average is $152.34.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 78.17%.

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.25.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

