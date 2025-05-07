Capital Advantage Inc. Buys New Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 993 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 415,874 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $94,588,000 after acquiring an additional 35,414 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 179,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in Union Pacific by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 277,267 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,185,000 after purchasing an additional 53,946 shares during the period. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $3,954,000. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 236.6% in the fourth quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP opened at $213.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.26. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $258.07. The company has a market cap of $127.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.86.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

