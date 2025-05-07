Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 967 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,620,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,814,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $545.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $435.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $515.04.
Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals
In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,615,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,256,000. This trade represents a 10.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.83, for a total transaction of $142,547.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,438,776.43. This trade represents a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,315 shares of company stock worth $2,121,012. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 10.0 %
NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $450.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $377.85 and a 52-week high of $519.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $491.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.80. The company has a market capitalization of $115.69 billion, a PE ratio of -204.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.
