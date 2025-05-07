Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given “Buy” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 102.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus set a $160.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.07.

AMD stock opened at $98.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $159.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.62, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

