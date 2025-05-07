Crestline Management LP Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Crestline Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 438.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,753 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $187.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.27. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.58 and a twelve month high of $218.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 279.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $218.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on AbbVie from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,398.72. This trade represents a 52.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 18,944 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $3,853,399.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,401.36. The trade was a 62.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,471 shares of company stock valued at $23,426,451 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

