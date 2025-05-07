Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Lifted by Dorsey Asset Management LLC

Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,600 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 12.5% of Dorsey Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dorsey Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $121,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $209.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.94.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $165.20 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.66 and a 1-year high of $208.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.97 and a 200 day moving average of $177.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.43, for a total value of $529,302.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,948.32. This trade represents a 15.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 29,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.89, for a total transaction of $5,374,012.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,376,238.74. This trade represents a 9.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,824 shares of company stock worth $25,086,603 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

