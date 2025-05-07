Dunhill Financial LLC Purchases 498 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 127.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 888 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,899 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Salesforce by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 9,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Westwind Capital bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $13,645,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total transaction of $1,762,784.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,141,957.90. This represents a 16.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,909 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $543,263.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,599.80. This trade represents a 14.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock worth $12,907,361 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $273.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.22 and a 200 day moving average of $307.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.10%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.56.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

