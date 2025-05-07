Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $7.35 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,860 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Fox Advisors cut shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.81.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,150. This trade represents a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $86.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.26 and its 200 day moving average is $71.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

