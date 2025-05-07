Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 76,068 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,000. EOG Resources accounts for approximately 6.8% of Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in EOG Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,919,327 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,628,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,013 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,192,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,230,014,000 after purchasing an additional 781,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,549,802 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,541,282,000 after purchasing an additional 234,067 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,719,012 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $701,036,000 after purchasing an additional 159,216 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in EOG Resources by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,686,003 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $696,990,000 after buying an additional 365,115 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (down from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.95.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $108.86 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

