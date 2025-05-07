Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Dunhill Financial LLC

Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 20.7% of Dunhill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,202,879,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,424,795,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $513.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $506.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

