Eagle Global Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 100.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,302 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,508 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $19,380,000 after acquiring an additional 55,506 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 43,331 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 18,804 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $188.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.30, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.71. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $208.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The network technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $217.50 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 227,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $39,281,220.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,571 shares in the company, valued at $54,854,038.83. The trade was a 41.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $18,252,574.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 321,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,629,704.62. This trade represents a 27.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 448,188 shares of company stock worth $74,074,795. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.