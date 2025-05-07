Element Pointe Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,695,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,038 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,676,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,602 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,041,552,000. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6,485.4% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 16,565,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,418,000 after acquiring an additional 16,313,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,099,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,054,000 after acquiring an additional 616,932 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day moving average is $49.95. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

