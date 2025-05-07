Eagle Global Advisors LLC Invests $8.15 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 89,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,147,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 4,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 1.4 %

Starbucks stock opened at $82.78 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $94.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.96 and its 200 day moving average is $97.20.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.