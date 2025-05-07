Condire Management LP Acquires 467,623 Shares of Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL)

Condire Management LP boosted its stake in Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,039,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 467,623 shares during the quarter. Seadrill comprises about 17.1% of Condire Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Condire Management LP’s holdings in Seadrill were worth $118,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDRL. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seadrill by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Seadrill by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seadrill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seadrill by 756.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Seadrill by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SDRL opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.12. Seadrill Limited has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $56.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Seadrill ( NYSE:SDRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $289.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.50 million. Seadrill had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 7.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Seadrill Limited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SDRL shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Seadrill from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Seadrill in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

