EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,968 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. UBS Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $186.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.40. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $196.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.25.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.