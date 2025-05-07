Collar Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Collar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000. Boeing makes up about 1.7% of Collar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,406,361,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,677,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452,075 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Boeing by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,151,316,000 after buying an additional 1,634,231 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $890,469,000 after buying an additional 164,042 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $739,585,000 after buying an additional 981,796 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. This trade represents a 8.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $186.13 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $196.95. The company has a market capitalization of $140.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.25.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $111.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.90.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

