Capital Advantage Inc. Takes $263,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 295 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,137.69 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $587.04 and a 52 week high of $1,159.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $484.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $974.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $925.04.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,084.91.

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,009.57, for a total transaction of $691,555.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,322.87. This represents a 15.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,977 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.05, for a total transaction of $30,566,289.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,421.70. The trade was a 98.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,451 shares of company stock worth $142,194,072 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

