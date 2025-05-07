Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,021,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,924 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $53,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,071,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,002,000 after buying an additional 1,080,822 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 294,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 159,984 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 110,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 127,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 48,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.