Top Pharmaceutical Stocks To Consider – May 6th

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Berry Global Group, AbbVie, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the five Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop, manufacture and market prescription drugs and therapies. Their performance is often driven by factors such as clinical trial results, regulatory approvals, patent expirations and shifts in healthcare policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $59.63 on Tuesday, hitting $440.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,128,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,707. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $377.85 and a one year high of $519.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $492.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.91. The company has a market cap of $113.26 billion, a PE ratio of -198.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

NYSE LLY traded down $44.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $776.85. 2,681,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,472,895. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $823.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $814.29. The company has a market cap of $736.59 billion, a PE ratio of 66.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Berry Global Group (BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Shares of NYSE BERY traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.69. 18,809,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,205. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.76 and a 200 day moving average of $68.54. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $57.52 and a 1 year high of $74.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $8.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.74. 4,937,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,074,809. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $153.58 and a 12-month high of $218.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.11 billion, a PE ratio of 78.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of TMO traded down $10.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $411.56. 2,102,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,742. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $473.94 and its 200-day moving average is $519.36. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $409.85 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

