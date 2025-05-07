Cetera Investment Advisers Has $66.80 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,625 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $66,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 19,058 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $1,344,732.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 54,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $3,882,079.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,520,662.64. This represents a 18.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,263,071 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of KO opened at $71.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 81.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.59.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

