Rosenblatt Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 4.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $121.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.43.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $91.10 on Wednesday. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58. The stock has a market cap of $114.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total transaction of $708,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,673,426.72. This trade represents a 5.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total transaction of $9,248,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,155.36. The trade was a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,355 shares of company stock valued at $39,259,279 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 45.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Caitlin John LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

