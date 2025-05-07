Dunhill Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 89.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,157,000 after buying an additional 2,409,649 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $921,398,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,643,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,020,000 after acquiring an additional 243,681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,013,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,651,000 after purchasing an additional 452,063 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $124.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.09. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

