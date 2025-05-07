Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Position Reduced by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 103.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,255,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $130,253,000 after buying an additional 52,912 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Micron Technology by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 286,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,327,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 577,737 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,622,000 after buying an additional 259,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 240,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,234,000 after buying an additional 14,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $192,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,996,320. This trade represents a 8.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $1,442,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,482.42. This represents a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,808 shares of company stock worth $1,858,424. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MU. Royal Bank of Canada set a $125.00 target price on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.04.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock opened at $80.60 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.06 and its 200-day moving average is $93.46.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

