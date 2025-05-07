EHP Funds Inc. Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 468.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.4 %

SLB opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average of $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The company has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 26,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $1,104,430.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,657.28. This represents a 33.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,062,623.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,990.68. The trade was a 44.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.32.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

