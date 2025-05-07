EPG Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

EPG Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVX opened at $135.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.34. The stock has a market cap of $239.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.25.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

