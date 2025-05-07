EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $54.16 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $54,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $1,725,084,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $527,207,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 71,024.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 619,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,525,000 after purchasing an additional 618,620 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in S&P Global by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,568,000 after buying an additional 525,347 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,858,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.71.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $502.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.72. The firm has a market cap of $154.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.49 and a 1 year high of $545.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.16%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

