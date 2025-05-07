EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $62.31 Million in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $62,306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $2,356,357,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 138,682.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 634,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 633,779 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,730,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $528,792,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $343,976,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,065.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,077.08.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,256,025. The trade was a 13.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 12,430 shares of company stock worth $11,237,249 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $915.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $142.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $915.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $979.95. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $752.30 and a 52-week high of $1,084.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

