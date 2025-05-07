EPG Wealth Management LLC Takes $914,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $502.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $154.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.49 and a fifty-two week high of $545.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.72.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.16%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.71.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

