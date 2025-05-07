EPG Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

EPG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 64,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $315.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $287.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 0.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $211.54 and a fifty-two week high of $317.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

