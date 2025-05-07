EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $6.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.81. The company has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

