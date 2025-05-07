EPG Wealth Management LLC Sells 673 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

EPG Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concentric Capital Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 365.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 75,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,853,000 after acquiring an additional 59,049 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $953,000. Corvex Management LP bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,667,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 127,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,883 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE TSM opened at $172.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $226.40. The firm has a market cap of $893.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.6855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

