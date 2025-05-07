Centiva Capital LP Purchases 1,641 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 123.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,971 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $651.92 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $525.91 and a 52-week high of $896.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $614.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $717.28.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $910.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $705.00 to $666.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $725.69.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total transaction of $688,908.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,697.44. This trade represents a 11.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

