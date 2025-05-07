Bokf Na Buys 63,547 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 893.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,547 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Lam Research by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 5,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $73.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.16. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $113.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lam Research from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.