Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) is Dorsal Capital Management LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Dorsal Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,425,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Wix.com comprises 7.2% of Dorsal Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dorsal Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $305,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WIX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 518.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,510,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $324,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,202 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,422,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,260,000 after buying an additional 304,712 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 937,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,151,000 after buying an additional 162,400 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 578,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,169,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,926,000 after acquiring an additional 19,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Wix.com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Wix.com from $280.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.74.

WIX opened at $164.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 69.84, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.56. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $118.61 and a 1-year high of $247.11.

Wix.com declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

