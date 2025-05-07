Value Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 6th

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Berkshire Hathaway, Skechers U.S.A., and Ford Motor are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies trading at prices below what fundamental measures—such as price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios—suggest they’re worth. Investors buy them expecting the market to eventually recognize the company’s intrinsic value, driving share prices up and often providing attractive dividend yields in the meantime. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $58.22 on Tuesday, hitting $441.97. 5,604,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.69. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $377.85 and a twelve month high of $519.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.62 billion, a PE ratio of -201.17, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $492.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.91.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,507,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,115,734. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.94.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $514.53. 4,041,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,214,483. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $517.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $483.48. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $399.26 and a 12-month high of $542.07.

Skechers U.S.A. (SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

SKX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,388,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,204. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.09. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $78.85.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.45. 106,131,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,961,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07.

